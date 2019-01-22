OSCARS: The Nominees Are In!

he Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has just announced the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards.
Roma and The Favourite lead with 10 nominations. Roma is up for Best Picture, Best Director (Alfonso Cuaron) and Best Actress (Yalitza Aparicio). The Favourite is nominated for Best Picture and Best Actress (Olivia Colman). Other multiple nominees, also up for Best Picture, include A Star is Born, Vice, Black Panther, BlackkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book.
The Oscars air live on ABC on February 24th. Here are the nominations in the major categories.
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Best Director
BlackkKlansman – Spike Lee
Cold War – Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favourite – Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma – Alfonso Cuaron
Vice – Adam McKay
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Glenn Close – The Wife
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Lady Gaga – A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Actor
Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams – Vice
Marina De Tavira – Roma
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Adam Driver – BlackkKlansman
Sam Elliot – A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me
Sam Rockwell – Vice
Best Score
Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song
“All the Stars” – Black Panther
“I’ll Fight” – RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” – Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow” – A Star is Born
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Animated Feature
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlackkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG