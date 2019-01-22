OSCARS: The Nominees Are In!

he Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has just announced the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards.

Roma and The Favourite lead with 10 nominations. Roma is up for Best Picture, Best Director (Alfonso Cuaron) and Best Actress (Yalitza Aparicio). The Favourite is nominated for Best Picture and Best Actress (Olivia Colman). Other multiple nominees, also up for Best Picture, include A Star is Born, Vice, Black Panther, BlackkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book.

The Oscars air live on ABC on February 24th. Here are the nominations in the major categories.

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlackkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Best Director

BlackkKlansman – Spike Lee

Cold War – Pawel Pawlikowski

The Favourite – Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma – Alfonso Cuaron

Vice – Adam McKay

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

Glenn Close – The Wife

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Lady Gaga – A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Actor

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams – Vice

Marina De Tavira – Roma

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Adam Driver – BlackkKlansman

Sam Elliot – A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me

Sam Rockwell – Vice

Best Score

Black Panther

BlackkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song

“All the Stars” – Black Panther

“I’ll Fight” – RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” – Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow” – A Star is Born

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlackkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

