CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

OSCARS: The Nominees Are In!

3 reads
Leave a comment

he Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has just announced the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards.

Roma and The Favourite lead with 10 nominations. Roma is up for Best Picture, Best Director (Alfonso Cuaron) and Best Actress (Yalitza Aparicio). The Favourite is nominated for Best Picture and Best Actress (Olivia Colman). Other multiple nominees, also up for Best Picture, include A Star is BornViceBlack PantherBlackkKlansmanBohemian Rhapsody and Green Book.

The Oscars air live on ABC on February 24th. Here are the nominations in the major categories.

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlackkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Best Director

BlackkKlansman – Spike Lee

Cold War – Pawel Pawlikowski

The Favourite – Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma – Alfonso Cuaron

Vice  Adam McKay

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

Glenn Close – The Wife

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Lady Gaga – A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Actor

Christian Bale  Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams – Vice

Marina De Tavira – Roma

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

 

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Adam Driver – BlackkKlansman

Sam Elliot – A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me

Sam Rockwell – Vice

 

Best Score

Black Panther

BlackkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

 

Best Original Song

“All the Stars” – Black Panther

“I’ll Fight” – RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” – Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow” – A Star is Born

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

 

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlackkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

 

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

are , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , in , Nominees , Oscars , The

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close