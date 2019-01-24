CLOSE
Feature Story
McDonald’s Offering FREE Bacon on Anything

If you love bacon January 29th is your day!  McDonald’s announced that they are giving away FREE bacon with anything on their menu during Bacon Hour!

Bacon hour will take place between 4-5pm and all of you have to do is request bacon with your favorite sandwich, sundae, chicken nuggets or maybe even sprinkled on top of your french fries.  McDonald’s isn’t just giving you any old bacon, it’s smoked thick Applewood bacon.  Whatever you want bacon on, McDonald’s will do it!

 

