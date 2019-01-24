CLOSE
STATE OF THE UNION: Trump Agrees To Delay, After Sparring With Pelosi

After a public war of words with House Speaker Nancy PelosiDonald Trump agreed Wednesday night to delay the State of the Union Address until the partial government shutdown is ended.

Trump made the announcement in a pair of tweets, writing, “As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative — I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over.”

Previously, Trump said that he was going to appear for the speech despite objections from the Democrats that it was inappropriate to give the speech with the partial government shutdown still in progress. Then Pelosi fired back, saying Trump wouldn’t be allowed to give the address at a joint session of Congress next week.

Initially, Trump said he would find an alternative venue or event to address the nation. However, Wednesday night he tweeted, “I am not looking for an alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber. I look forward to giving a ‘great’ State of the Union Address in the near future!” (The Washington Post)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The State of the Union at the moment is disgraceful.
  • Pelosi’s right. It’s not appropriate to deliver the speech with parts of the government shutdown.
  • Pelosi originally cited safety concerns. For that, Trump should be thankful for her concern.
  • Pelosi was just trying to embarrass the president.
  • I’m surprised Trump just doesn’t deliver the State of the Union on Twitter, his favorite platform.
Don Juan Fasho

