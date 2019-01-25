CLOSE
ROGER STONE: Feds Arrest Trump Associate and Friend

The FBI arrested Donald Trump‘s longtime associate and friend Roger Stone early this morning at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

A federal grand jury has indicted Stone on seven counts, including obstruction, making false statements and witness tampering in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. He is alleged to have had contact with WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange in the summer of 2016 to obtain damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

Stone is expected to be in court later this morning for his arraignment. (ABC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This is a pretty big shoe to fall.
  • The indictment was handed down Thursday, so Stone probably wasn’t sleeping very well when the feds arrived early this morning.
  • Roger Stone is credited with convincing Trump to run for president.
  • Stone has previously said that he would never testify against Trump.
Don Juan Fasho

