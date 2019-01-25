CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

OHIO: 11 Year Old Girl Donates To Special Pet Store

3 reads
Leave a comment

In Cleveland, Ohio, a special pet store — called Neighborhood Pets — helps families in need own and care for pets.

Over the past couple years, the family of 11-year-old Tiffany Everhart has relied on the store to help them out, as medical bills were making things difficult to keep up with the care and feeding of their dog, Einstein, and Tiffany’s hamster, Alexander.

Tiffany wanted to pay back the charity group for all their help, so she kept her eyes open all of last year, looking for loose change on the street.

All her hard work paid off, as she was able to deliver a giant plastic bag of more than 400 coins to the front desk — just before the holidays.

Tiffany is grateful for all Neighborhood Pets has done for her family — and hopes her donation will allow another low-income family to have a pet. (The Plain Dealer)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

11 , Donates , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Girl , Ohio , old , pet , SPECIAL , store , TO , year

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close