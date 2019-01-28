CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Inmates Brutally Stabbed While Handcuffed to Table!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Stephen Moyer, Secretary of the Maryland Dept of Public Safety and Correctional Services, tours the Correctional Institution for Women with the warden, Margaret Chippendale.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

There is a newly released video that shows the brutal stabbing attack of 4 inmates as they were handcuffed to a table and unable to defend themselves. Check it out below:

****GRAPHIC VIDEO*****

According to the AssociatedPress, the bloody attack happened inside the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, one of Ohio’s most secure prisons. Shamieke Pugh was one of the four inmates in the first attack on June 4, 2017. Pugh is now out of prison and recovering from multiple stab wounds in his arm, chest, and back. The four prisoners were playing cards during an out-of-cell recreation period. Pugh also believes it was all a set up by the prison guards, something the prison system, the guards’ union and the prosecutor who brought charges against the attacker strongly deny.

According to TheWashingtonPost.com, inmate Greg Reinke, the alleged attacker, is seen stabbing Pugh and three other prisoners multiple times during the assault. They believe that the attack could have been even worse had one of the victims not freed himself and fought back. Reinke hid two homemade knives on himself and used one of them — a 7-inch shank — in the assault.

Read more about the story here.

Ohio Inmates Brutally Stabbed While Handcuffed to Table! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close