Ohio Inmates Brutally Stabbed While Handcuffed to Table!

There is a newly released video that shows the brutal stabbing attack of 4 inmates as they were handcuffed to a table and unable to defend themselves. Check it out below:

****GRAPHIC VIDEO*****

According to the AssociatedPress, the bloody attack happened inside the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, one of Ohio’s most secure prisons. Shamieke Pugh was one of the four inmates in the first attack on June 4, 2017. Pugh is now out of prison and recovering from multiple stab wounds in his arm, chest, and back. The four prisoners were playing cards during an out-of-cell recreation period. Pugh also believes it was all a set up by the prison guards, something the prison system, the guards’ union and the prosecutor who brought charges against the attacker strongly deny.

According to TheWashingtonPost.com, inmate Greg Reinke, the alleged attacker, is seen stabbing Pugh and three other prisoners multiple times during the assault. They believe that the attack could have been even worse had one of the victims not freed himself and fought back. Reinke hid two homemade knives on himself and used one of them — a 7-inch shank — in the assault.

