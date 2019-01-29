MICHAEL JACKSON: The Family Responds

Michael Jackson‘s family has responded to the accusations made in the documentary Leaving Neverland.

In a just-issued statement, the family members “are furious that the media, who…chose to believe the word of two admitted liars…without a shred of proof or a

single piece of physical evidence.”

That’s a reference to Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who allege sexual abuse when they were age 10 or under — and admitted to lying in court to protect Jackson from similar charges made by others.

Claiming that “people have always loved to go after Michael…an easy target because he was unique,” the statement leans on the outcome of the trial where Jackson was “found to be COMPLETELY INNOCENT.”

The family adds, “The creators of this film were not interested in the truth. They never interviewed a single solitary soul who knew Michael except the two perjurers and their families.”

Angry that “the media are perpetuating these stories,” the Jacksons close by stating, “The truth is on our side.”

