Many schools are closed this morning, due to the bitterly cold and wind temperatures in the Tri-State.

There was some snow in the area last night. While some main roads in the area appear dry, drivers should be aware of possible black ice.

A wind chill advisory remains in effect from 7 AM this morning, until 1 PM this Thursday.

