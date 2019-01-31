CLOSE
JUSSIE SMOLLETT: Photos Of “Persons Of Interest” Released

The Chicago Police Department has released photos of two “persons of interest wanted for questioning” in the attack on Empire star Jussie Smollett.

The images come from surveillance video taken in the area of the assault. According to the CPD, “While video does not capture an encounter, detectives are taking this development seriously & wish to question individuals as more cameras are being reviewed.”

Police say, despite reviewing hundreds of hours of surveillance videos, they haven’t found any footage of the incident.

The actor says earlier this week two men in ski masks attacked him, poured bleach on him and placed a rope around his neck. Smollett says they used homophobic slurs and yelled “MAGA country.”

 

 

 

