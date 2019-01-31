Taraji P Henson Talks Love For Successful Black Women, What Men Want & More

What Men Want hits theaters next week. The latest movie was super producer Will Packer that stars Taraji P Henson tells the story of Ali Davis, a successful black woman trying to make partner at a big sports agency in Atlanta that has clients like Lisa Leslie, Shaquille O’Neal and more. When she gets passed up for a big promotion to someone who isn’t as good as she is, Ali starts wonders what else she needs to do to succeed in a man’s world. Hoping to find answers from a psychic who makes her drink a weird concoction that suddenly allows her to hear what men are thinking. Using her newfound ability, Ali starts to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar.

This movie highlights a strong woman who isn’t afraid to make the first move on a guy, puts her career first and is willing to stop at nothing to get to the top. While watching this hilarious tale of Ali Davis I drew a parallel to some of my successful Black female friends who haven’t been able to find love. So I asked Taraji her thoughts on why men are cautious when approaching successful Black women. Taraji thinks when Black women label themselves as strong it can scar potential dates away.

Taraji explained that “A lot of men feel like they don’t have anything to offer,” a successful Black woman but they need to, “Stop thinking of it in terms of material things. Usually, when a woman is successful and she’s made her way in the world and she’s got her money, she’s financially stable — What she needs and what’s often missing is the emotional support. Sometimes that’s literally what we need from a man. We need emotional support and to feel loved unconditionally.”

That What Men Want star goes on to explain that when she has to go out in the world and fight her battles and prove her worth she needs a man at home who is saying, ‘Baby you can do it.’ Taraji goes on to explain how calling yourself a strong black woman can scare potential men you want to date away.

In What Men Want Taraji’s ambition does come into play with her relationship interest in the film, which is played by former Underground star Aldis Hodge. The ups and downs of their relationship journey lead to some really funny on camera moments that make What Men Want extremely funny helping 2019 continue Hollywood’s run at some extremely great films. So on February 8th so see What Men Want if you want to see a funny movie that pushes gender norms while entertaining to the masses.

Taraji P Henson Talks Love For Successful Black Women, What Men Want & More was originally published on GlobalGrind.com

Written By: BlogXilla Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 100.3: