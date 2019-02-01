WTFasho Pot Is Dangerous!

A Cleveland woman was arrested for possession of pot — a big, heavy one that she used in a fight over a parking spot.

Taneesha Davis is accused of banging a 19-year-old neighbor over the head during a dispute over the space, which the women had been tussling over for months. The 24-year-old Davis reportedly knocked on the victim’s door to demand she move her car, and when the neighbor refused, she pushed her way into the woman’s apartment, grabbed a pot off the stove and used it as a weapon.

The victim was knocked unconscious, but her sister called 911 and identified Davis as the assailant, so she was taken into custody. (Plain Dealer)

Also On 100.3: