SUPER BOWL: Patriots Are Champs Again!

The New England Patriots are once again Super Bowl champs after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl 53 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The game was big on defense and short on highlights, with New England scoring only one touchdown and the Rams tying the record for the fewest points ever scored by a team in a Super Bowl.

This was the sixth Super Bowl victory for quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick in nine appearances in the big game.

The only touchdown in the game came with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. With just over a minute left, kicker Stephen Gostkowski made a 41-yard field goal, his second of the game after missing one early in the first quarter.

The Rams’ only score came in late in the third quarter when Greg Zuerlein put it through the uprights. He missed a second attempt late in the fourth quarter, ending the Rams hopes for good. (Los Angeles Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

Even if you don’t like Brady, you have to admit, he’s the GOAT (greatest of all time).

A defensive football game is the equivalent of a pitcher’s duel in baseball.

The Rams are young. They’ll be back.

How long can Brady keep doing it? He’s 41 and he has no plans to retire.

