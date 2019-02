On this day February 5th 1990 Barack Obama becomes the President Of The Harvard Law Review, making him the first African American to hold the position.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FACTS > Black Facts

This Day In Black History: February 5th- President Obama Becomes President Of The Harvard Law Review was originally published on majicatl.com

Written By: Allison P. Parker Posted February 5, 2019

Also On 100.3: