CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

GRAMMY AWARDS: Rap Category Picks

0 reads
Leave a comment

We’re just four days away from the 61st Grammy Awards. Today, we’re digging in to the Rap categories.

For Best Rap PerformanceCardi BDrake and Kendrick Lamar all have strong odds. While we’d love to see Travis Scott or Anderson Paak take home some Grammy gold, the deck is stacked against them since they’re less established names. If we had to pick just one… well, it’s still a coin toss between Cardi and Kendrick.

Best Rap/Sung Performance will also be an interesting one. It’s hard to imagine Christina Aguleira or 6lack swaying a significant number of voters. On the other hand, Childish Gambino is a critical darling, and who doesn’t love when Kendrick and SZA get together? Still, we’ll be rooting for “Rockstar,” and it’s not because of Post Malone. The nomination will take on special significance given featured artist 21 Savage’s current immigration issues, and a win could really help shine a light on unfortunate situation.

For Best Rap Song, Drake and Kendrick will do battle once again as “God’s Plan” faces off with “King’s Dead.” “God’s Plan” might have been a song of the summer, but Kendrick and crew deserve to win this one. The top-notch soundtrack TDE put together really helped elevate Black Panther. I wouldn’t be shocked if Eminem wins, but I’ll eat my hat if Jay Rock’s name is announced. Still, a win for TDE here whether it’s Kendrick or Jay Rock would help cap off an incredible last couple years.

When it comes to Best Rap Album, it’s hard to imagine something as hard-hitting as Pusha T’s Daytona or Nipsey Hussle’Victory Lap getting a win. And while Astroworld is more than deserving, I think it’s going to come down to 2018’s biggest star, Cardi B versus the late Mac Miller. Voters might decide to honor Mac posthumously in what may be their last chance to vote for him. Plus, even though Cardi’s incredible, her album didn’t really stand out as a whole, aside from the singles.

The bottom line is, Grammys are all about the status quo. Expect the same big names to pick up trophies, while some deserving up-and-comers get snubbed. While we’d love to see someone like Travis Scott win a bunch, he also has a bright future ahead of him with plenty more opportunities to come.

The Grammys air live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday night on CBS. Check back tomorrow for our pick in the Song of the Year category.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Category , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Grammy Awards , Picks , rap

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close