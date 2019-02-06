GRAMMY AWARDS: Rap Category Picks

We’re just four days away from the 61st Grammy Awards. Today, we’re digging in to the Rap categories.

For Best Rap Performance, Cardi B, Drake and Kendrick Lamar all have strong odds. While we’d love to see Travis Scott or Anderson Paak take home some Grammy gold, the deck is stacked against them since they’re less established names. If we had to pick just one… well, it’s still a coin toss between Cardi and Kendrick.

Best Rap/Sung Performance will also be an interesting one. It’s hard to imagine Christina Aguleira or 6lack swaying a significant number of voters. On the other hand, Childish Gambino is a critical darling, and who doesn’t love when Kendrick and SZA get together? Still, we’ll be rooting for “Rockstar,” and it’s not because of Post Malone. The nomination will take on special significance given featured artist 21 Savage’s current immigration issues, and a win could really help shine a light on unfortunate situation.

For Best Rap Song, Drake and Kendrick will do battle once again as “God’s Plan” faces off with “King’s Dead.” “God’s Plan” might have been a song of the summer, but Kendrick and crew deserve to win this one. The top-notch soundtrack TDE put together really helped elevate Black Panther. I wouldn’t be shocked if Eminem wins, but I’ll eat my hat if Jay Rock’s name is announced. Still, a win for TDE here whether it’s Kendrick or Jay Rock would help cap off an incredible last couple years.

When it comes to Best Rap Album, it’s hard to imagine something as hard-hitting as Pusha T’s Daytona or Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap getting a win. And while Astroworld is more than deserving, I think it’s going to come down to 2018’s biggest star, Cardi B versus the late Mac Miller. Voters might decide to honor Mac posthumously in what may be their last chance to vote for him. Plus, even though Cardi’s incredible, her album didn’t really stand out as a whole, aside from the singles.

The bottom line is, Grammys are all about the status quo. Expect the same big names to pick up trophies, while some deserving up-and-comers get snubbed. While we’d love to see someone like Travis Scott win a bunch, he also has a bright future ahead of him with plenty more opportunities to come.

The Grammys air live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday night on CBS. Check back tomorrow for our pick in the Song of the Year category.

Also On 100.3: