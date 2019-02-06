STATE OF THE UNION: Trump Focuses On The Wall

In his 80-minute State of the Union address Tuesday night, Donald Trump once again pushed for a border wall and American greatness, while also giving nods to unity, though he continued to make some divisive statements.

The big news to come out of the speech was Trump’s announcement that he’ll meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again. This time it will be in Vietnam on February 27th and 28th.

As for the wall, Trump vowed “it will get built” and described it as “a smart, strategic, see-through steel barrier – not just a simple concrete wall.” He once again referred to the situation at the border as a “crisis,” but side-stepped any mention of declaring a national emergency (USA Today)

In one of the lighter moments, the audience spontaneously started singing “Happy Birthday” to Holocaust and synagogue shooting survivor Judah Samet , after Trump noted he was celebrating his 81st birthday.

As usual, journalists went into overdrive fact-checking Trump's speech. Here's The New York Times' version.

A few times during the speech, audience members broke out into a chant of "USA! USA!"

Aside from the official Democratic response from former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Bernie Sanders also gave his own take on the speech.

