CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

STATE OF THE UNION: Trump Focuses On The Wall

0 reads
Leave a comment

In his 80-minute State of the Union address Tuesday night, Donald Trump once again pushed for a border wall and American greatness, while also giving nods to unity, though he continued to make some divisive statements.

The big news to come out of the speech was Trump’s announcement that he’ll meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again. This time it will be in Vietnam on February 27th and 28th.

As for the wall, Trump vowed “it will get built” and described it as “a smart, strategic, see-through steel barrier – not just a simple concrete wall.” He once again referred to the situation at the border as a “crisis,” but side-stepped any mention of declaring a national emergency (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • In one of the lighter moments, the audience spontaneously started singing “Happy Birthday” to Holocaust and synagogue shooting survivorJudah Samet, after Trump noted he was celebrating his 81st birthday.
  • As usual, journalists went into overdrive fact-checking Trump’s speech. Here’s The New York Times‘ version.
  • A few times during the speech, audience members broke out into a chant of “USA! USA!”
  • Aside from the official Democratic response from former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey AbramsBernie Sanders also gave his own take on the speech.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Focuses , on , State of the Union , The , Trump , wall

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close