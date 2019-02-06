CLOSE
JAMES BROWN: Was He Murdered?

James Brown died on Christmas Day 2006 of congestive heart failure, but nearly a dozen people close to the “Godfather of Soul” aren’t convinced of the cause of death and are raising the possibility that he may have been murdered.

One of the people casting doubt over the official cause of death is Dr. Marvin Crawford who signed Brown’s death certificate. He says Brown’s quickly deteriorating condition was very suspicious and added, “He was a patient I would never have predicted would have coded… But he died that night, and I did raise that question: What went wrong in that room?”

In a new CNN investigative report, Brown’s former manager, widow and friends say they want an autopsy performed and a criminal investigation opened. A nurse who cared for Brown suggested that someone may have given him an illicit drug which killed him because an unusual residue was found in a tube used to help him breathe.

The report also goes beyond Brown and looks into the 1996 death of his third wife, Adrienne Brown, who officially died from an accidental overdose of painkillers. But a police informant claimed she was murdered. (The Guardian)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Brown’s family had declined to have an autopsy performed at the time of his death.
  • This is just a conspiracy theory.
  • Without an autopsy, we’ll never know for sure. Even with an autopsy we may never know.
