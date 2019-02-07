CLOSE
CHANCE THE RAPPER: Cheesy Challenger Feels Salty

There’s a new rap feud heating up, and it’s all over spicy snacks.

Chance the Rapper got a lot of attention when he popped up in a Super Bowl spot for Flamin’ Hot Doritos. But football fans weren’t the only folks who took notice.

Classic snack mascot Chester Cheetah put out an animated diss track, accusing Chano and Doritos of biting Cheetos’ swag. If you’re still wondering why a cartoon cheetah that sells cheese snacks is going at a real-life rapper, maybe the caption with the YouTube video will help: “When I saw that Doritos dropped a Flamin’ Hot Nacho flavor, I had to come through and remind them I’m the Flamin’ Hot OG.”

 

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Give credit to the real pioneer of rapping snackfoods — The Hamburger Helper, who put out an entire mixtape on April Fools Day.
  • I mean, cheese does go pretty well with beef.
  • I don’t even understand why they would do this. Maybe Chester was just a little salty?
  • Now that I think about it, he’s “corny,” too.
  • We have to look at ads all the time anyway, why not make them fun?
  • This isn’t funny, just awkward.
  • It’s seriously cringe-worthy when brands pander like this to try and be down.
Don Juan Fasho

