NICKI MINAJ: BET Apologizes For “Error In Judgement”

The official @BET Twitter account caused controversy on Sunday night by celebrating Cardi B and clowning Nicki Minaj. The tweet, accompanying an article on Cardi B’s Grammy victory, said, “Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lakefront.”

That one post was enough to make Nicki reconsider her involvement with the upcoming BET Experience weekend, which revolves around the BET Awards. She retweeted a screenshot of the tweet and added “Young Money will no longer be a part of the BET Experience or award show,” apparently cancelling on both her and Lil Wayne’s behalf.

BET has since apologized for the now-deleted tweet and issued a statement of support for Nicki. The statement says the post does not reflect how the network feels or the company’s values. BET vows, “We are committed to doing everything we can to address the situation. We are also conducting an internal audit to assure these types of posts are not published again. We have apologized to Nicki and her team… We understand Nicki’s position and look forward to continuing our dialogue with her.”

Being a social media manager is harder than it looks. It’s all fun and games when you’re tweeting jokes for your own friends and family, but a whole other story when you are simultaneously trying to rack up retweets while respecting the integrity of your brand.

Imagine messing up a relationship like this all for a few extra retweets or likes.

Is Nicki being a little bit too sensitive?

What will it take to make Nicki reconsider?

