WILL SMITH: Fans Wish Aladdin Genie Would Disappear

Fans were granted a wish last night (Sunday) when the trailer for the live-action Aladdin movie dropped, but now they want the Genie back in the bottle.

Viewers had no problem with the one-minute clip — until the very blue Will Smith showed up at the end looking like a body-building Smurf. Haters headed to social media to voice their displeasure.

One Twitter user wrote, “It turns out that Will Smith’s Aladdin Genie will haunt my nightmares.”

Another said, “The Will Smith genie makes me feel the same way I feel when a celebrity dies: Nauseous, sad, and like I can’t wait to tell everybody about it.”

Will posted the trailer on Instagram along with the caption, “I told y’all I was gon’ be Blue!!”

Aladdin opens on May 24th.

I think that’s what they want to do get you to talk about it so you will go see the movie. I think it looks pretty Funny

Fasho Thoughts

Seeing Will Smith in the trailer makes me feel blue.

They still have time to fix the character.

Regardless of what he looks like, Will always kills it.

Replacing Robin Williams was always going to be tough, and this isn’t a good start for Will.

Also On 100.3: