CARDI B: Coming Soon To A Bodega Near You

Cardi B wants you to savor her new flavors — of Rap Snacks.
The Grammy-winner’s likeness now appears on four new flavors of Rap Snacks brand chips — Cheddar Bar-B-Que, Jerk BBQ, Honey Drip Butter Popcorn and Habanero Hot Cheese Popcorn.
Cardi’s honey Offset’s group, Migos, will also launch new flavors — Bar-B-Quin’ With My Honey With a Dab of Ranch wavy chips and White Cheddar With a Dab of Ranch cheese puffs.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Last year, Boosie Badazz launched a new Louisiana Heat flavor.
- Other artists who have their own Rap Snacks flavors include Trina, Fabulous, Lil Yachty, Fetty Wap and Romeo Miller.
- Hmm, now I’m really hungry for some reason. Well, at least I know what I can go snack on and support my favorite artist.
- I wonder if celebs on chip bags get a cut of the profits or if they just license their name and image.
- She’s all that…and four bags of chips.
