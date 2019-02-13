CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

CARDI B: Coming Soon To A Bodega Near You

4 reads
Leave a comment

Cardi B wants you to savor her new flavors — of Rap Snacks.

The Grammy-winner’s likeness now appears on four new flavors of Rap Snacks brand chips — Cheddar Bar-B-Que, Jerk BBQ, Honey Drip Butter Popcorn and Habanero Hot Cheese Popcorn.

Cardi’s honey Offset’s group, Migos, will also launch new flavors — Bar-B-Quin’ With My Honey With a Dab of Ranch wavy chips and White Cheddar With a Dab of Ranch cheese puffs.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Last year, Boosie Badazz launched a new Louisiana Heat flavor.
  • Other artists who have their own Rap Snacks flavors include Trina, Fabulous, Lil YachtyFetty Wap and Romeo Miller.
  • Hmm, now I’m really hungry for some reason. Well, at least I know what I can go snack on and support my favorite artist.
  • I wonder if celebs on chip bags get a cut of the profits or if they just license their name and image.
  • She’s all that…and four bags of chips.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

A , bodega , cardi b , coming , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Near , Soon , TO , You

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close