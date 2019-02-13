CARDI B: Coming Soon To A Bodega Near You

Cardi B wants you to savor her new flavors — of Rap Snacks.

The Grammy-winner’s likeness now appears on four new flavors of Rap Snacks brand chips — Cheddar Bar-B-Que, Jerk BBQ, Honey Drip Butter Popcorn and Habanero Hot Cheese Popcorn.

Cardi’s honey Offset’s group, Migos, will also launch new flavors — Bar-B-Quin’ With My Honey With a Dab of Ranch wavy chips and White Cheddar With a Dab of Ranch cheese puffs.

Fasho Thoughts:

Last year, Boosie Badazz launched a new Louisiana Heat flavor.

launched a new Louisiana Heat flavor. Other artists who have their own Rap Snacks flavors include Trina , Fabulous , Lil Yachty , Fetty Wap and Romeo Miller .

, , , and . Hmm, now I’m really hungry for some reason. Well, at least I know what I can go snack on and support my favorite artist.

I wonder if celebs on chip bags get a cut of the profits or if they just license their name and image.

She’s all that…and four bags of chips.

