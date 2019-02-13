Local Fire Fighter Rescued After A Floor Collapsed!!!

A Fire Fighter had to rescued after a floor collapsed where he was fighting a fire in Price Hill.

The Cincinnati Fire Department said the firefighter was pulled out of the house and was evaluated by medics on the scene. He wasn’t taken to the hospital.

Let’s continue to pray for him and his family.

Even though he didn’t go to the hospital I can only imagine how he must feel. I thank our first responders for all that they do to keep us safe. (Local12)

