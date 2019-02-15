CLOSE
DONALD TRUMP: Plans To Declare National Emergency To Fund The Wall

Congress approved a bill for $1.375 billion for border security on Thursday. It now goes to Donald Trump, who will likely sign it and is then expected to declare a national emergency, so he can get more funding for his border wall.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed in a statement, “President Trump will sign the government funding bill, and as he has stated before, he will also take other executive action – including a national emergency – to ensure we stop the national security and humanitarian crisis at the border.”

Trump is expected to make the announcement Friday at 10 a.m. ET in the White House Rose Garden.

The president’s plan is already being met with resistance from Democrats. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a news conference Thursday, “The precedent that the president is setting here is something that should be met with great unease and dismay by the Republicans and, of course, we will respond accordingly.” (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • At least he’s not shutting down the government again.
  • Republicans, including Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana, are applauding Trump’s plan.
  • In 2014, Trump attacked President Obama for using executive power on immigration.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

