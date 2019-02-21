CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
50 CENT: Turned Down $500,000 To Appear At Trump Inauguration

Half a million dollars isn’t enough for 50 Cent to be seen supporting Donald Trump.

During an interview with James Corden, Curtis recently revealed that he could have made 500 grand just to appear at the 45th President’s inauguration. We’re not talking about performing, speaking or even introducing the Donald — just showing up in the crowd and clapping. But he decided his reputation was worth more than a quick payday, saying, “I didn’t do it because I didn’t know if I could fix the damage… To be honest with you, all money is not good money. You gotta be careful what you’re doing publicly because I don’t know how you fix that.”

He then offered some unsolicited advice to Senator Elizabeth Warren, who was sitting next to him. He told the Presidential hopeful that if she wants to reach young voters, she should just chill and hang out with him once she becomes President.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • That’s gotta be a tempting offer for a guy who, at the time, had recently declared bankruptcy.
  • Trump is totally the kind of guy who thinks money can buy him friends.
  • 50 was smart to turn the money down. Is it really worth it just to get used like a prop?
  • Trump should have asked Kanye. He could have saved all that money and had a bigger star who was actually happy to be there.
  • This just shows you how fake some of these politicians are, looking to pay a celeb just for a clout.
  • Smart move. Appearing with Trump would have been career suicide. How has Chrisette Michele fared since singing at the inauguration? Exactly.
Don Juan Fasho

