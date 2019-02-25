Girlfriends Giving Back was founded in 2013 by good friends Natasha Edwards, Dawanna Lewis and Chenia Sherman.
Three friends sat at out help in our communities. What started out as helping families has at Christmas time quickly expanded. We’ve added on great women from all walks of life as members, who all want to help make Cincinnati and it’s communities a better place. Throughout years we’ve volunteered at Interfaith Hospitality Network, Bethany House, Freestore Foodbank, The Drop In Center, Flying Pig & Queen Bee Marathon, St Vincent DePaul to name a few.
Our Mission is to make sure no child or adult is without food and the proper necessities to maintain on a daily basis. “We are blessed, to be a blessing”!
Famous Ohioans
Famous Ohioans
1. George ClooneySource: 1 of 20
2. John LegendSource: 2 of 20
3. Katie HolmesSource: 3 of 20
4. Halle BerrySource: 4 of 20
5. Terrence HowardSource: 5 of 20
6. Katt WilliamsSource: 6 of 20
7. Dave ChappelleSource: 7 of 20
8. Kid CudiSource: 8 of 20
9. Steven SpielbergSource: 9 of 20
10. Drew CareySource: 10 of 20
11. Nancy WilsonSource: 11 of 20
12. Sarah Jessica ParkerSource: 12 of 20
13. Arsenio HallSource: 13 of 20
14. Neil ArmstrongSource: 14 of 20
15. Shad Moss AKA Bow WowSource: 15 of 20
16. Phillip Michael ThomasSource: 16 of 20
17. Thomas EdisonSource: 17 of 20
18. Kym WhitleySource: 18 of 20
19. Bootsy CollinsSource: 19 of 20
20. Steve HarveySource: 20 of 20
The Latest:
- QUEEN, LADY GAGA: Bring Music To The Oscars With Performances, Wins
- Oscars: Complete Rundown
- Future History Maker Representing Change: Girlfriends Giving Back
- Dr. Melvin B. Girton Sr.’s Advocacy For Civil Rights and Social Injustice
- Meek Mill Has His Own Day In Houston [PHOTOS]
- The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars
- Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario
- Tyga Gets Into Fight at Floyd Mayweather’s Birthday Party, Grabs For Gun
- 5 Real Life Black Heros We Should All Know
- R. Kelly Doesn’t Have Enough Money To Post Bail, Lawyer Says
Future History Maker Representing Change: Girlfriends Giving Back was originally published on www.wiznation.com