JA RULE: Roasted Over Lack Of Reaction

Ja Rule was the laughing stock of social media after receiving a lackluster reaction from fans after a halftime concert at a Milwaukee Bucks game.

The viral clip starts out with Ja wondering why promoters even booked him for a ‘90s night, before deciding that since his debut album dropped in ’99, it sort of made sense. But when he asks the crowd if they’re ready and to make some noise, there’s nothing but crickets.

The performance was so underwhelming that Bucks players like Giannis came out before the end of the set to warm up for the second half.

The official Timberwolves Twitter took a dig at the artist the rival team had booked, tweeting, “We too were hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked [and] lead astray!” Ja Rule responded, “Let’s be clear my sound was [messed] up at first and didn’t come on when it was supposed to but I rocked that bitch. Thanks for the love Milwaukee! Great win, my streak continues!” He also claims that the team is now cursed and won’t win for the next 30 years unless they apologize.

