JORDYN WOODS: Films First Interview Since Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods might be ready to dish some dirt on the Kardashians and Jenners.

Jordyn sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith today (Tuesday) in her first interview since allegedly hooking up with Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson. We don’t know what she said, but if Jordyn talked smack against her former benefactors, she could find herself in legal trouble. According to TMZ, Jordyn — who’s appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashian for years — signed a non-disclosure agreement, forbidding her from disparaging the fam.

An insider tells TMZ Jada wanted to give Jordyn a platform to tell her story and “to create a healing between Jordyn and Khloe.”

The Kardashians are supposedly angry, no matter what she says, because she hasn’t apologize to them before going public with her story.

We’ll find out what Jordyn has to say on Friday when Jada’s Red Table Talk airs on Facebook Watch.

Fasho Thoughts:

Jordyn has a long history with the Smith family. Jada’s son Jaden is the one who introduced her to Kylie Jenner .

is the one who introduced her to . Jordyn will have to tread carefully — or maybe she wants to burn everything to the ground.

She’ll need to give a better performance than Jussie Smollett if she wants to get back in the Kardashians’ good graces.

if she wants to get back in the Kardashians’ good graces. She already bit the hand that fed her. Why not do it again?

