MICHAEL JACKSON: Another Documentary On The Way

Another Michael Jackson documentary is in the works — but this one is not likely to generate much controversy.

The BBC has hired investigative reporter Jacques Peretti, who has directed three previous docs on Jackson.

Michael Jackson: The Rise and Fall will span his Gary, Indiana childhood to the top of show biz and his self-imposed exile in Neverland. Producers say they will speak to people close to Jackson, which means no headline-grabbing revelations.

While the BBC has tied the documentary to the 10th anniversary of Jackson’s death this June, they didn’t announce a broadcast date.

The rival Channel 4 network has the British rights to Leaving Neverland and will air it next week, several days after HBO in the U.S. (Variety)

Fasho Thoughts:

We’re getting Jacksoned out!

Is this a case of the BBC “settling” for the tamer show?

No word yet if a U.S. network will pick up The Rise and Fall.

Hard to believe this June will mark 10 years since Jackson’s death from an overdose.

Did you realize that Michael Jackson and Farrah Fawcett died the same day (6/25/2009)?

Also On 100.3: