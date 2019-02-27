CLOSE
MICHAEL JACKSON: Another Documentary On The Way

Another Michael Jackson documentary is in the works — but this one is not likely to generate much controversy.

The BBC has hired investigative reporter Jacques Peretti, who has directed three previous docs on Jackson.

Michael Jackson: The Rise and Fall will span his Gary, Indiana childhood to the top of show biz and his self-imposed exile in Neverland. Producers say they will speak to people close to Jackson, which means no headline-grabbing revelations.

While the BBC has tied the documentary to the 10th anniversary of Jackson’s death this June, they didn’t announce a broadcast date.

The rival Channel 4 network has the British rights to Leaving Neverland and will air it next week, several days after HBO in the U.S. (Variety)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • We’re getting Jacksoned out!
  • Is this a case of the BBC “settling” for the tamer show?
  • No word yet if a U.S. network will pick up The Rise and Fall.
  • Hard to believe this June will mark 10 years since Jackson’s death from an overdose.
  • Did you realize that Michael Jackson and Farrah Fawcett died the same day (6/25/2009)?
