MYSTIKAL: No Plea Deal

Mystikal isn’t interested in taking a plea deal in his aggravated rape case in Louisiana.

An attorney for Mystikal says he was offered a chance to plead guilty to a lesser charge — a third-degree rape instead of the aggravated rape charge he’s facing. That would mean a lot less jail time, with a max sentence of 25 years instead of life. But he was unwilling to plead out and maintains his innocence, and now the deal is off the table.

The rapper and his legal team believe the victim is lying and that there are major issues with her credibility. The trial is scheduled to start in May. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

Mystikal was recently bonded out after signing a new record deal.

Sounds like he’s open to a deal but is holding out on an offer he likes better.

He’s innocent until proven guilty.

He’s 48 years old. A 25-year sentence is close enough to a life sentence that i’d probably take my chances, too.

