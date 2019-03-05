CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

MYSTIKAL: No Plea Deal

13 reads
Leave a comment

Mystikal isn’t interested in taking a plea deal in his aggravated rape case in Louisiana.

An attorney for Mystikal says he was offered a chance to plead guilty to a lesser charge — a third-degree rape instead of the aggravated rape charge he’s facing. That would mean a lot less jail time, with a max sentence of 25 years instead of life. But he was unwilling to plead out and maintains his innocence, and now the deal is off the table.

The rapper and his legal team believe the victim is lying and that there are major issues with her credibility. The trial is scheduled to start in May. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Mystikal was recently bonded out after signing a new record deal.
  • Sounds like he’s open to a deal but is holding out on an offer he likes better.
  • He’s innocent until proven guilty.
  • He’s 48 years old. A 25-year sentence is close enough to a life sentence that i’d probably take my chances, too.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS
deal , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Mystikal , No , plea

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close