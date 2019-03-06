CLOSE
KANYE WEST: Stuck With Bad Deal

Kanye West couldn’t quit the music game if he wanted to.

Most folks are familiar with record deals that take advantage of the artist and put the power in the label’s hand, but the paperwork Kanye signed takes things to a new level. He’s suing to “obtain his freedom” from a restrictive record deal that actually bars him from ceasing to pursue a career in music with the same vigor and passion he has in the past.

To spell that out in plain English, he’s allowed to get money from ventures besides music, but he can’t just stop making music, or do the music thing part time while he focuses on other ventures.

His suit cites a California law that limits personal-service contracts to no more than seven years. (Hollywood Reporter)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Free Kanye!
  • Makes you feel kind of grateful that if you don’t like your job, you can tell your boss off.
  • He’s trapped.
  • Sometimes when Kanye is cornered and put in a box, he does his best work to prove his doubters wrong.
  • I mean, he’s getting paid, right? What’s the big deal?
  • The suit was filed in January, but details are just becoming public.
