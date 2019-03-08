JUSSIE SMOLLETT: Chicago PD Opens Internal Investigation

R. Kelly and Michael Jackson may have knocked Jussie Smollett from the headlines, but the bizarre case of the Empire star and his phony beatdown is far from over.

In the latest twist, it appears that Smollett might not be the only one in trouble – some of Chicago’s finest may also go down for the staged attack. A spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department confirmed Thursday that “an internal investigation has been opened” related to the Smollett case.

The statement continued, (quote) “I would like to point out that a lot of the information out there was inaccurate and there were numerous agencies involved in this investigation. As a standard procedure when there are allegations of information being leaked, an internal investigation has been opened and we are also looking at our vulnerabilities.” (FOX News)

Fasho Thoughts

Lies beget more lies and dishonest behavior.

This is the case that won’t die. The more you hear, the stranger it gets.

When celebs are involved, information always seems to leak out.

