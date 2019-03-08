CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

JUSSIE SMOLLETT: Chicago PD Opens Internal Investigation

10 reads
Leave a comment

R. Kelly and Michael Jackson may have knocked Jussie Smollett from the headlines, but the bizarre case of the Empire star and his phony beatdown is far from over.

In the latest twist, it appears that Smollett might not be the only one in trouble – some of Chicago’s finest may also go down for the staged attack. A spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department confirmed Thursday that “an internal investigation has been opened” related to the Smollett case.

The statement continued, (quote) “I would like to point out that a lot of the information out there was inaccurate and there were numerous agencies involved in this investigation. As a standard procedure when there are allegations of information being leaked, an internal investigation has been opened and we are also looking at our vulnerabilities.” (FOX News)

Fasho Thoughts

  • Lies beget more lies and dishonest behavior.
  • This is the case that won’t die. The more you hear, the stranger it gets.
  • When celebs are involved, information always seems to leak out.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Chicago , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Internal , investigation , jussie smollett , Opens , PD

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close