DIANA ROSS: Strange Encounter With Fan

A fan got a little too close to Diana Ross at her surprise concert Monday night in New York and was kicked out of the show after she attempted to slap his hand.

Diana gave a surprise performance at the opening of the Edison Hotel in Times Square. While singing “Upside Down,” a man pushed his way to the front of the stage, reached out his hand and poked the singer. Diana responded by swatting his hand, and as she walked away, the man gave her the finger and tried to grab her enormous decorative boa.

Security rushed in to escort the unruly fan out, but Diana clearly looked annoyed. (Page Six)

Fasho Thoughts:

Come on, people. Don’t be jerks at shows.

The party attracted celebrities like Nile Rodgers , Kendall Jenner , Cara Delevingne and Hailey Bieber .

, , and . The problem with performing at a party is you know some people have likely had too much to drink.

Also On 100.3: