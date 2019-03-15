CLOSE
Ohio
#WTFasho Sacramental Beer

While some people are giving up beer for Lent, an Ohio man is making the supreme sacrifice — by giving up all food and drink except beer!

Del Hall made an Ash Wednesday vow that he’d spend the next 40 days surviving on nothing but hoppy beverages, so help him God. Hall, who works for a brewery called Fifty West, says his plan has its roots in Catholic tradition — he’s taking a nod from monks in the 1600s that would fast during the season on a bock beer diet.

He says, “Being master brewers, they decided they would take a popular style of beer in Germany, bock beer, make it extra hearty and that would be their liquid bread and that’s what they call it.”

Hall previously did a four-day water fast, so this test, while longer, should prove a whole lot lot tastier. (WKRC)

Don Juan Fasho

