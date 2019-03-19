CLOSE
MYSPACE: 12 Years Of Songs Gone

Remember when many artists debuted songs or posted rarities on the MySpace platform? Well, they’re all gone.

Fans and artists noticed that there were no more music files on their pages last year, and after saying it was a temporary issue for months, the company’s Music page posted a statement last week that says, “As a result of a server migration project, any photos, videos and audio files you uploaded more than three years ago may no longer be available on or from MySpace. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

That means that an estimated 50 million songs from 14 million artists uploaded between 2003 and 2015 are no longer accessible.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Good thing I downloaded those rarities I liked in 2006.
  • Do you remember your MySpace password?
  • I wonder what Tom thinks.
  • Somewhere there’s a band who didn’t back its files up anywhere else, and is out of luck.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

