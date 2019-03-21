CLOSE
State of Emergency Declared in 37 Ohio counties

Source: Carrie Devorah / WENN / WENN

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency in 37 Ohio counties that suffered serious highway damage following severe weather, according to reports.

Source: Carrie Devorah / WENN / WENN

According to MyFox28Columbus.com, this will allow the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and local governments to access federal emergency relief funds.

All 37 counties declared to have suffered damage to roads, and/or bridges, from severe weather that started in February, according to the Governor’s Office. The counties included in Governor DeWine’s emergency proclamation include: Adams, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Butler, Carroll, Clermont, Clinton, Columbiana, Coshocton, Gallia, Greene, Guernsey, Hamilton, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Knox, Lawrence, Licking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pike, Preble, Ross, Scioto, Tuscarawas, Vinton, Warren, and Washington.

