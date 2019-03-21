CLOSE
Female Maryland High School Students Finding Themselves Being Ranked

Black students using computers in classroom

Source: JGI/Tom Grill / Getty

There have been meetings at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School for students who were targeted by the list according to an official letter.

A group of Bethesda, Maryland, high school students were disciplined for creating and circulating a list on social media in which they ranked their female classmates based on their physical appearance, school officials say.

Several male students at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School targeted 18 seniors by distributing a list with their first names and a rating beside each one, according to the school.

“This incident has been very upsetting for students, staff and families. B-CC High School has no tolerance for bullying. Our school strives to create a sense of belonging and respect for all students. This incident does not reflect those values,” Principal Donna Jones said in a letter to students and parents on March 9.

The students involved in the ranking list were disciplined based on the school system’s code of conduct, Jones said.

Jones did not say how many were involved or what their punishment was.

“I think, honestly, the consensus was that it wasn’t an OK think at all and all the girls, they kind of banded together and took it on as a team because it was really hurtful to a lot of people,” one female student told News4.

READ MORE: NBCWashington.com

Article Courtesy of WRC-TV Washington D.C.

First Picture Courtesy of BFG Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of JGI/Tom Grill and Getty Images

