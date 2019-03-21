As innocent as this question may be, asking a couple when they’re going to have kids can also be hurtful, says a mom blogger.

According to fatherly.com a mom blogger says that pressing newly weds to have a baby is not only nosey but hurtful.

“Trying to conceive isn’t easy unless you are a highly fertile 17 year old, that could fall pregnant just by talking about it,” Adele Barbaro of “The Real Mumma” wrote on Facebook. “The odds of conception and retaining a pregnancy are actually pretty shit, topped off with the huge amount of people that are reproductively challenged with polycystic ovaries, endometriosis etc etc. And I was one of them…”

When you think about it this is true because having a baby isn’t easy. I definitely understand how some people can be taken a back when being asked that question.

What are your thoughts on this?

Mom Explains Why Not To Ask Couples When They’re Having Kids was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Micah Dixon Posted 21 hours ago

Also On 100.3: