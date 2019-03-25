CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Lil Wayne’s Lyrics Notebook On Sale For $250,000

1 reads
Leave a comment
Lil Wayne #BirthdayBashATL2017

Source: ATLPics.com / ATLPics.com

Would you pay for Lil Wayne’s lyrics notebook?  Well now here’s your chance.

via TMZ

Lil Wayne‘s a lyrical genius who freestyles on all of his tracks, but there was a time when he’d put pen to paper for all of his lyrics … now a notebook filled with them can be yours for a pretty penny.

The notebook — written in 1999 when Weezy was an up-and-coming 17-year-old rapper — is on the market for a cool $250k. The folks over at Moments in Time are handling the sale of the rare collection … featuring lyrics from “We On Fire” and “I Feel” during Wayne’s time with the rap group “Hot Boys.”

Lil Wayne’s Lyrics Notebook On Sale For $250,000 was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close