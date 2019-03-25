CLOSE
Wendy Williams Husband’s Alleged Mistress Gives Birth To Baby Girl?!

Red Dress / Go Red For Women - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

Now if this is true this is some reeeealll mess.

As lovebscott.com exclusively reported in December, Kevin Hunter got his mistress Sharina Hudson pregnant which triggered Wendy’s spiral back to rehab.

Now, it’s being reported that Sharina has given birth to a baby girl.

According to reports, Sharina gave birth Friday, March 22.

Kevin and Sharina are said to have paid cash for the hospital visit AND Kevin used a different name while there.

