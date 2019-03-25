CLOSE
Raz B Walks Off Stage During Millennium Tour

BET Awards '10 - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Whatever truce that the members of B2k and Raz B came to is apparently over cause the singer left the stage during their tour stop in Nashville, TN and went on another social media rant.

B2K and Mario Tour

Source: S. Clay / Coball Ent

Just a few weeks ago, Raz B quit and quickly rejoined the tour because he did not feel safe around the presence of their manager Chris Stokes. This time, he walked off the stage in the middle of the groups’ performance in Tennessee claiming that he doesn’t like certain aspects of the show. He posted on his IG live, “I suggest nobody talk to me! Cause none of ya’ll understand what I am walking through! Change the f**cking intro I hate IT!” He added, “It really sucks, this being my dream tour. It’s not right! I’m the spirit of the group! I’m clearly alone in this! Nashville, TN it’s been real @omarion thanks for being there for me when nobody else WOULD!!”

Stokes has repeatedly denied he ever sexually assaulted anyone in B2K.

Raz B Walks Off Stage During Millennium Tour was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

