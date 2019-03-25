CLOSE
Watch Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Head Nearly Explode When Grilled About The Mueller Report

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Speaks To The Media Outside The White House

Source: Tom Brenner / Getty

Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ lies strike again.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has made an entire career out of lying. Being that she only appears on Fox News, no one every challenges her. However, that all changed when she appears on NBC’s “Today” show this morning.

Savannah Guthrie pounded into Huckabee Sanders brain that the Special Counsel’s report specifically states it “does not exonerate” President Trump on questions of obstruction of justice. This contradicts Trump saying it’s a “complete exoneration.”

Guthrie said to Sanders, “Would you acknowledge it is incorrect for the president to call this a total exoneration?”

Sanders babbled, “Not at all. It is. It is a complete and total exoneration.” Guthrie then how to explain what exoneration means.

Guthrie also grilled her on if Trump owes Bob Mueller an apology, “For the last two years the president has absolutely eviscerated Bob Mueller, a lifelong public servant, a former Marine, a registered Republican. He’s called him a national disgrace, discredited, a prosecutor gone rogue who oversaw a gang of thugs. Did Robert Mueller deserve better from the president than this kind of language and behavior?” she asked.

“Are you kidding?” Sanders replied. She claimed “the president’s rhetoric matches” Democrats accusing Trump of collusion, which is “an accusation equal to treason, which is punishable by death in this country.”

Guthrie jumped back in, “You have kids and you know that if you say, ‘Did you do this?’ The answer isn’t: ‘Yeah, but my brother did that.’ So let’s talk about the president’s behavior. He called Robert Mueller — he trashed him for two years, and in the end Mueller just did an investigation that ultimately the president considers a total exoneration of him. Does he owe Robert Mueller an apology for that kind of rhetoric?”

Sanders said, “I think Democrats and the liberal media owe the president and they owe the American people an apology.”

Watch the disgusting words from Sanders below:

This isn’t shocking from Sanders. She and her family are consistently delusional. In case you forgot, back in January,

Ocasio-Cortez said grateful she was to win New York’s 14th District, saying, “We’ve done what we thought was impossible. We went to the moon. We electrified the nation. We established civil rights. We enfranchised the country. We dig deep, and we did it. We did it when no one else thought that we could. That’s what we did when so many of us won an election this year.”

Mike Huckabee, who once said he wanted to replace the Constitution with the Bible, whined, writing in a tweet, “Ocasio-Cortez compares her election to moon landing. Huh? Big difference. Moon landing was LUNAR, not LOONEY; Moon landing done by ppl who knew what they were doing…those who elected someone who thought there were 3 branches of Congress did NOT.”

See the tweet below:

Ocasio-Cortez clapped back on Twitter with, “A Green New Deal will take a level of ambition + innovation on the scale of the moon landing. We’ve been done it before, and can do it again.” She then threw some shade at his daughter, saying, “Leave the false statements to Sarah Huckabee. She’s much better at it. Also, you haven’t been a Governor of any state for 10+ years now.”

Exactly! The only thing Lyin’ Sarah is good at happens to be false statements.

