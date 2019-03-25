CLOSE
Maxine Waters Vows To ‘Keep The Pressure On’ For Release Of Robert Mueller’s Full Report

House Ethics Committee Holds Hearing On Rep. Maxine Waters

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Trump wasted no time claiming victory.

Democrats demanded on Sunday to see Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s full report so that they could review his findings for themselves. Instead of releasing the full document, Trump’s newly appointed Attorney General William Barr provided a brief summary of what he said were the key findings.

SEE ALSO: New CBC Chair: Impeaching Trump ‘Is Not Going To Be Top On Our Agenda’

Mueller found that neither President Donald Trump nor any of his aides conspired or coordinated with the Russian government’s interference in the 2016 election, according to the summary that Barr released to the public on Sunday afternoon.

Barr and the deputy attorney general, Rod J. Rosenstein, also said that the special counsel arrived at no conclusions about whether the president illegally obstructed justice.

“While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” the attorney general quoted Mueller as writing.

Earlier in the day, California’s Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters said Barr’s summary alone would be unacceptable.

“We want full disclosure. The American people deserve to know what our special counsel has discovered in this investigation over 22 months. We don’t want to hear anything about Barr using his discretion to decide what we should see, what we should know and not know. We want the full report. We deserve it, and we are going to keep the pressure on,” Waters told Joy Reid on MSNBC’s “AM Joy.”

Waters, who has government oversight responsibilities as chair the House Financial Services Committee, said that Democrats also want to see the underlying documents that Mueller filed with his report. She added that Barr should be subpoenaed if he doesn’t release the full report.

Trump, however, wasted no time claiming victory.

“No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!” he tweeted an hour after the release of the summary findings.

Meanwhile, Trump’s legal troubles are far from over. New York Attorney General Letitia James issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank on March 11 to obtain records related to the financing of four major Trump Organization projects and a failed effort to buy the Buffalo Bills, in which the president may have committed loan fraud by inflating his net worth.

Additional investigations are also ongoing in Congress.

As for Mueller’s report, there could be a lengthy constitutional battle over full disclosure, the Times said. This is likely far from over.

Here’s what other Democrats have tweeted.

SEE ALSO:

What Trump’s Attorney General Pick William Barr Means For Black America, In His Own Words

Maxine Waters Plans To Turn Up The Heat On Corporations That Lack Diversity

Twitter Is Outraged That Paul Manafort Gets Less Prison Time Than Crystal Mason

 

Maxine Waters Vows To ‘Keep The Pressure On’ For Release Of Robert Mueller’s Full Report was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
