NIPSEY HUSSLE: Dead At 33

Crenshaw native Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in broad daylight in the parking lot outside his store in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

The 33-year-old rapper was shot six times outside of The Marathon Clothing Company in the Hyde Park neighborhood. Two employees were also wounded. Moments before the shooting, he posted a cryptic tweet;  “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

The Grammy-nominated artist is survived by two kids and wife Lauren London. Before his passing, Nipsey was working on a documentary about Honduran herbalist and self-proclaimed healer, Dr. Sebi.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Rest in power, Nip.
  • He was one those rare artists who was respected by both the industry and the streets.
  • Despite being a prominent member of the Rollin 60s Crip set, he had friends on both sides — like YG and The Game.
  • Nipsey’s $100 a copy Crenshaw mixtape helped put him on the map back in 2013.
  • Nipsey did so much for the community.
