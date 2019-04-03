TARAJI P. HENSON: Suffering From Depression And Anxiety

Taraji P. Henson gets candid about her mental health in a new interview.

The Empire star tells Variety, “I suffer from depression. My anxiety is kicking up even more every day, and I’ve never really dealt with anxiety like that. It’s something new.”

To combat the issues, she sees a therapist regularly. “That’s the only way I can get through it,” the actress says. “You can talk to your friends, but you need a professional who can give you exercises.”

Taraji says her fame is partly to blame for her depression and anxiety. “It wears on me. I have to be conscious about everything. Everything. Every move I make, everything that comes out of my mouth. I have to go over it. That’s not living. That’s not just being. Living is being in the moment and saying whatever the [heck] you want to say and that’s what it is. But I can’t do that.”

Fasho Thoughts:

It helps when a celebrity opens up about mental health issues. It lets people know they’re not alone.

More people should be open to therapy. There’s no harm in it.

I wonder if she’s felt more anxiety since her co-star Jussie Smollett has been in the news.

Fame has got to be tough on your psyche.

