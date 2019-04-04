JOE BIDEN: Vows to be “More Mindful and Respectful”

With allegations of inappropriate behavior continuing to hound him, former Vice President Joe Biden vowed to be more “mindful and respectful” of people’s personal space in the future in a video statement released Wednesday.

Biden — who has yet to officially enter the 2020 race for president, but is expected to – said that any touching some may have viewed as inappropriate was his attempt to make a “human connection.”

In the video, Biden says, “It’s just who I am. I’ve never thought of politics as cold or antiseptic.” (USA Today)

