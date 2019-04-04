CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

FOUND: Teenager Says He’s The Boy Who Disappeared Seven Years Ago

2 reads
Leave a comment

Police in Newport,  say a teenage boy they found says he’s Timmothy Pitzen, the boy who disappeared seven years ago in Illinois.

Although police are still working to confirm the boy’s identity, a report from Sharonville police, who assisted in the investigation, says that teenage boy claimed to be Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared when he was six years old in May 2011. Wednesday happened to be his 14th birthday.

When Pitzen went missing, his mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, was discovered dead in Rockford, Illinois. A note left at the time said that Timmothy would never be found, but he was in the custody of a loved one and would be safe. (Cincinnati Enquirer)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This is a strange case. It could be the plot of a movie.
  • Wonder whether Timmothy escaped or maybe the “loved one” holding him released him on his 14th birthday.
  • There’s a lot more to be told here. It’ll be interesting to see what comes out in the coming days.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Ago , boy , disappeared , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , found , He's , Says , Seven , teenager , The , who , years

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close