FOUND: Teenager Says He’s The Boy Who Disappeared Seven Years Ago

Police in Newport, say a teenage boy they found says he’s Timmothy Pitzen, the boy who disappeared seven years ago in Illinois.

Although police are still working to confirm the boy’s identity, a report from Sharonville police, who assisted in the investigation, says that teenage boy claimed to be Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared when he was six years old in May 2011. Wednesday happened to be his 14th birthday.

When Pitzen went missing, his mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, was discovered dead in Rockford, Illinois. A note left at the time said that Timmothy would never be found, but he was in the custody of a loved one and would be safe. (Cincinnati Enquirer)

Fasho Thoughts:

This is a strange case. It could be the plot of a movie.

Wonder whether Timmothy escaped or maybe the “loved one” holding him released him on his 14th birthday.

There’s a lot more to be told here. It’ll be interesting to see what comes out in the coming days.

