One of Ohio’s own William “Bill” Carvan Isles II, co-founder of the O’Jays, passed away after a battle with cancer.

He was 78 years old.

He was known for his deep baritone voice his most popular singles “Lonely Drifter” in 1963 and “Lipstick Traces” in 1965 before quitting the group. The O’Jays were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.(EBONY)

