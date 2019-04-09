SALT-N-PEPA Bringing Ladies Night to Television

Salt-N-Pepa is hoping to spice up TV.

Salt-N-Pepa, DJ Spinderella and SWV star in a new BET series called Ladies Night. The docuseries will follow the trio of artists as they embark on the Ladies Night tour and test whether they can “Push It” to greatness.

Set your DVR for Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET on BET and BET HER, starting April 30th.

Fasho Thoughts:

Sounds like a great way to let fans know that Salt-N-Pepa are still doing it, more than 30 years later.

Reality shows and docuseries give us a chance to see a different side of our favorite artists.

Aren’t they a little too grown to do the whole reality TV thing?

Soon you’ll be able to have a front row seat to Ladies Night without leaving the comfort of your couch.

