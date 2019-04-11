CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

JULIAN ASSANGE: Wikileaks Founder Arrested

3 reads
Leave a comment

Assange has also been arrested on extradition charges to the United States and arrangements are being made to send him to the U.S. for trial. 

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested overnight at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange Holds Press Conference

Source: Dan Kitwood / Getty

The 47-year-old whistleblower, who started Wikileaks in 2006 to release sensitive and classified information, had been granted asylum by the Ecuadorian government, but London police were notified that his status had been withdrawn and they swooped in to arrest him on a seven-year-old warrant for failing to appear in court for a rape case in Sweden.

The Australian native became world famous for publishing secret information which had been leaked to them and was a central figure in Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into whether WikiLeaks played a role in helping Russia hack Hillary Clinton‘s emails during the 2016 presidential election. It’s unknown whether he’ll be sent to the U.S. to face charges. (USA Today)

 

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

arrested , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , founder , Julian Assange , WikiLeaks

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close