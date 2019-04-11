JULIAN ASSANGE: Wikileaks Founder Arrested

Assange has also been arrested on extradition charges to the United States and arrangements are being made to send him to the U.S. for trial.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested overnight at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

The 47-year-old whistleblower, who started Wikileaks in 2006 to release sensitive and classified information, had been granted asylum by the Ecuadorian government, but London police were notified that his status had been withdrawn and they swooped in to arrest him on a seven-year-old warrant for failing to appear in court for a rape case in Sweden.

The Australian native became world famous for publishing secret information which had been leaked to them and was a central figure in Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into whether WikiLeaks played a role in helping Russia hack Hillary Clinton‘s emails during the 2016 presidential election. It’s unknown whether he’ll be sent to the U.S. to face charges. (USA Today)

