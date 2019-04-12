GAME OF THRONES: Final Season Starts Sunday

The final season of Game of Thrones kicks off on HBO on Sunday at 9 p.m.

The season will have just six episodes, though the final four of them will clock in at 80 minutes. Some questions yet to be answered:

Obviously, who will take the Iron Throne? Daenerys Targaryen? Cersei Lannister? Someone else? Nobody at all?

Will Jon Snow have a final showdown with the Night King? Who will win?

What is the fate of the diminutive Tyrion Lannister?

Will Anya Stark survive? What about Sansa Stark?

And will the humans manage to defeat the White Walkers?

What we do know is that the epic final battle scene took 11 weeks to film, and it promises to make TV history.

Also On 100.3: