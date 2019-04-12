CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

GAME OF THRONES: Final Season Starts Sunday

0 reads
Leave a comment

The final season of Game of Thrones kicks off on HBO on Sunday at 9 p.m.

The season will have just six episodes, though the final four of them will clock in at 80 minutes. Some questions yet to be answered:

  • Obviously, who will take the Iron Throne? Daenerys Targaryen? Cersei Lannister? Someone else? Nobody at all?
  • Will Jon Snow have a final showdown with the Night King? Who will win?
  • What is the fate of the diminutive Tyrion Lannister?
  • Will Anya Stark survive? What about Sansa Stark?
  • And will the humans manage to defeat the White Walkers?

What we do know is that the epic final battle scene took 11 weeks to film, and it promises to make TV history.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , final , game of thrones , season , starts , sunday

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close