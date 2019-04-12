OHIO: Governor Signs “Heartbeat” Abortion Bill

One of the nation’s strictest anti-abortion bills was signed into law on Thursday by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, as those against it vowed to challenge it in court.

The new law outlaws abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which, according to doctors, can come after five or six weeks of pregnancy.

During a ceremony to mark the signing of the law, DeWine said, “The government’s role should be protect life from the beginning to the end…the signing of this bill today is consistent with that respect for life.”

DeWine approved the bill after it was vetoed twice while former Governor John Kasich was in office. (The Hill)

Fasho Thoughts:

Does DeWine’s quote also apply to migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. or the homeless?

Abortion continues to be a hot-button issue in the U.S.

Donald Trump recently said the U.S. is “full.” If that’s the case, wouldn’t he be for abortion?

Also On 100.3: